Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 April 2022

Morning Briefing

Qormi murder victim was suspected drug runner

Police are thought to believe a man found inb the boot of his car in Qormi formed part of a drugs and prostitution racket.

Investigators believe the victim had either betrayed members of the criminal group or had some sort of financial dispute with them. Last week, police arrested and charged Elliot Paul Busuttil, 38, over the gruesome murder of Mario Farrugia. Reports suggest that Farrugia was known to be a taxi driver and investigators believe he had acted as a runner for drugs and prostitutes for Busuttil, who does not drive. (Times of Malta)

Swiss authorities launch investigation on smuggled oil held inside Enemed tanks

The Swiss authorities have launched formal investigations into a Swiss-based trading company, Kolmar, for complicity in pillage when it used Malta’s fuel storage tanks to buy smuggled fuel from Libya. Maltatoday reports that the investigation has implications for Malta since it remains unknown how smuggled oil from Libya obtained Customs clearance to be stored in Enemed tanks. The oil was acquired from the smuggling operation run by Libyan smuggler Fahmi Slim Ben Khalifa, and Maltese nationals Darren and Gordon Debono, well before the Italian police caught up with the smuggling network in October 2017. (Maltatoday)

You can only understand Easter through your heart – Archbishop

It is only through the heart that the mystery of the empty tomb – the mystery of Easter – can be understood, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said Easter Sunday. The Archbishop was delivering his homily as he celebrated Mass at the St John’s Co-Cathedral, with the Gospel reading of the day being the Gospel of John’s account of the discovery of the empty tomb of Jesus by Mary Magdalene. Mary rushed to find Simon Peter and the “disciple whom Jesus loved” – deemed to be a reference to John the Apostle – and highlights that the disciples did not yet understand from scripture that Jesus had to rise from the dead. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Malta’s Covid-19 numbers were not uploaded on Easter Sunday by health authorities. Malta currently has 7,746 active cases of the virus, a decline of over a thousand during Easter week. (The Malta Independent)