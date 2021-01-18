Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Euthanasia, equal representation, employment on PM’s agenda

Prime Minister Robert Abela tackled a number of themes during Sunday’s political event at the Labour HQ. Looking at Malta’s economic performance in the past year, Abela said that in the midst of a pandemic, unemployment in Malta is less than it had been in March of last year when the first cases were identified locally. He attributed such result to the fact that rather than opting for austerity, Government incentivised workers and businesses to improve wealth whilst safeguarding the people’s health.

The Prime Minister added that through the co-option of Oliver Scicluna as an MP, a strong message was being sent in favour of inclusion and different abilities. Dr Abela stated that he wants Mr Scicluna to advance further in his political career, as he believes that Parliament has to be more representative of different sectors within society. Dr Abela expressed his disappointment that the Opposition has not yet congratulated Mr Scicluna, but rather, has created a controversy, and as a result has not sent a message of national unity.

The Labour leader also shared his views on the recent debate related to the proposed corrective mechanism of equal representation between the sexes in Parliament. Dr Abela made it clear that those who are elected through this mechanism will not be second category MPs.

Touching on Government’s liberal agenda, Abela said that the time has come for a national discussion on euthanasia. Insisting that he was yet to make up his mind on the controversial subject, the PM said that he believed the issue should no longer be swept beneath the rug.

PM ignoring health experts – Bernard Grech

The PN leader said the Prime Minister is ignoring the opinions of health experts, and this will lead to Malta taking a longer time to get back to normal. Dr Grech said that the Covid vaccination process is proceeding too slowly, adding that there is a need for the vaccination to be given properly and speedily.

The Opposition leader took the PM to task for insisting that everything will be back to normal by May, a statement which contrasts even with comments by the newly-appointed Finance Minister.Grech added that the same Finance Minister is already indicating he might have to bow to pressure from certain countries and introduce changes to taxation in Malta. Dr Grech further stated that this is what comes from a Government which causes the country to lose credibility, and expressed the opinion that this will be a death blow for various businesses which are already faced with huge burdens.

Dr Grech also looked back at his first hundred days at the helm of the Party. Grech said a lot had been achieved during his first 100 days, including work that has yet to bear fruit. “There was a lot of work being done as a team. We have people coming forward who want to be candidates and it is their first time doing so. And to those who have been with us I say, we are rebuilding.

Covid-19 Update

Malta reported 141 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday. During the same period, Malta reported 136 recoveries. The total number of active cases has reached 2753.

Meanwhile, staff nurse Rachel Grech became the first Maltese to take the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday morning, having been the first Maltese to receive the first dose three weeks ago. The jab was administered at the country’s main hospital, Mater Dei Hospital, where the nurse works.

