Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 July 2022

Morning Briefing

60% disagree with legal notices on Valletta night music

Almost 60% of people disagree with a new legal notice published by government allowing music in Valletta to be played until 1am.

A new survey, carried out by Polar and published on Sunday, shows that the new regulations governing certain Valletta streets has not been a popular move. While 77% of PN voters said that they disagreed with the legal notices, only 48.6% of Labour voters shared the same opinion. (Maltatoday)

Future spring hunting referendum not ruled out

Another referendum on spring hunting is definitely still on the table, but it will not be happening in the very near future, CEO of BirdLife Malta Mark Sultana said. The last referendum was held in 2015 when a slim majority of voters chose to retain spring hunting. “the feeling that we have from the people is that we should do another one. Why don’t we do one immediately? For many reasons… we need a lot of resources and we know how we lost the previous one. We need to be certain this time round that we will win it and therefore we cannot see it happening in the very near future,” Sultana said. (The Malta Independent)

Charity marathon collects 450k for Peru, Pakistan and Phillippines families

The three-day ‘Oħloq Tbissima’ fundraising marathon draws to an end on Sunday with a live broadcast between 5pm and midnight.

By 8pm €450,000 had been collected. The marathon is being held for the 20th consecutive year, in aid of families in Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines whose livelihoods have been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.