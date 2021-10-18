Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Criticism to budget is unfair – Labour President

Surveys commissioned after last Monday’s budget speech show that over 70% believe that the 2022 Budget was either good or very good, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed on Sunday. Caruana was speaking during a political activity organised by the Labour Party at its Orpheum Theatre in Gżira. The event was also addressed by Labour Party President Ramona Attard said Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s criticism on the budget was unfair.“People don’t want polarizing arguments, people expect a realistic reaction. Criticism has to be constructive,” Attard said.

PN leader slams Robert Abela on failure to remember Caruana Galizia’s murder

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech has slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to speak on assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia four years after her murder. “The least he could have done was to carry out a simple gesture which would help in the healing process of the country,” Grech said during a political speech in Balzan on Sunday. He also spoke at length on his assessment of the Budget, saying that Robert Abela will leave a legacy of debt. “It is now clear that the budget’s sole vision for the future is debt. That is the legacy of our Prime Minister Robert Abela and his government will leave behind. A future of debt, which our children will have to handle.” Grech will be delivering his response to the Budget this evening, saying that he will use the occasion to outline his vision.

Covid19 Update

10 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified overnight according to the latest daily update issued by the health authorities. With 18 patients now deemed to have made a full recovery, the total number of known active cases now stands at 271. 11 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with just one patient in intensive care.