Malta News Briefing – Monday 19 July 2021

Morning Briefing

Abela blames PN after parliamentary vote fails to pass

PM Robert Abela expressed frustration at Government’s failure to push through a vote giving state agencies power to impose heftier fines against money laundering, arguing that it was not true that the Opposition wants Malta to implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force as it had voted against the amendments to the Constitution aimed at boosting the country’s regulatory authorities in its fight against money laundering.

Dr Abela said the Government will continue with reforms in the country despite what he called the Opposition’s negative attitude.

Malta tops list of vaccinations

With 81% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Malta has strengthened its leadership in this regard. Nearly another six per cent have received the first dose. Iceland is in second place, at 74%, with the UAE third at 68%.

Minister contracts Covid

Michael Farrugia, the Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing, said on Facebook that he had contracted Covid. He will be spending the next two weeks in quarantine. However, he assured his followers that “his office will remain open”, and it will be attended to by his assistant.

COVID-19 Update

Malta reported 195 new coronavirus cases and 5 recoveries. The total number of active cases is 1832. Prime Minister Robert Abela, on Sunday said low number of COVID-19 cases currently in hospital confirms that “the situation is under control” despite rocketing tallies of daily new infections.