Malta News Briefing – Monday 1st March 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0820 – Newspaper Review

The Independent leads with an objection letter by Din L-Art Ħelwa over a planning application for Ġnejna Bay. The NGO argues that the development could encourage illegal parking in the area and effectively reduce the size of the beach.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the government will extend a tax reduction scheme on promises of sale until July. Abela said the measure gives peace of mind to both buyers and sellers.

The Times reports that a police investigation into the 2014 murder of Jonathan Pace, who was shot while standing on his balcony, is making progress. The case has been reopened after Caruana Galizia hitman Vince Muscat started collaborating with the police.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that recent allegation about former minister Chris Cardona confirm that the Caruana Galizia murder case is far from over. He insisted that full justice must be served.

The Times says that a Mdina property owner deposited a sworn statement with the Standards Commissioner confirming a €46,500 commission paid to MP Rosianne Cutajar for her role in brokering a €3.1 million sales deal with Yorgen Fenech.

The Independent says that a record number of new Covid-19 infections were registered on Sunday as authorities announced 263 cases. The previous highest count was set only two days earlier.

In-Nazzjon reports the death of two men aged 57 and 76 after they contracted Covid-19, raising the number of victims to 315. There are currently over 2,700 active cases as the virus reproductive factor rose to 1.21.

L-Orizzont says that the EU Council of Regions is discussing a proposal by a French mayor to introduce a label for Mediterranean food products. The World Food Programme has recently highlighted the nutritional benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

Morning Briefing

PM Abela defends Rosianne Cutajar as new contacts with Fenech emerge

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Rosianne Cutajar’s decision to resign from her post as a Parliamentary Secretary pending the outcome of an investigation by the Standards Commissioner as a “mature” one. Cutajar has been under fire ever since it emerged that she allegedly pocketed thousands of euros from a failed property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Abela compared Cutajar’s decision to Nationalist exponents who had remained in their positions despite, according to him, their wrongdoings.

In his speech, Abela also announced an extension to the period for the signing of a promise of sale on property in order to benefit from a reduction on stamp duty. The government had reduced the amount of tax on the purchase of property as part of the measures to help the market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New revelations yesterday indicated that Cutajar was given a €9,000 cut from a pile of cash handed to her by Fenech after he went to Bank of Valletta in August 2019 to secure a loan for the property deal.

Caruana Galizia murder not fully solved – Bernard Grech

The Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation will not be closed when the prime minister says so, but when the whole truth is outed and all involved are held to account, including individuals who tried to obscure the facts and stage a cover-up, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking at a political activity in Żabbar, Grech said this was a week of “shocking” revelations that once again exposed the ties between the Labour government and the circles of criminality in the country.

Grech also tackled the issue of the pre-1995 rent reform, suggesting that the announced changes, the Government will be sending thousands to the courts and will increase tension between tenants and owners. The speaker added that the Nationalist Party insists that the Government is obliged to provide social accommodation to those who deserve it, whilst ensuring a just balance between the rights of owners and for every person not to end up homeless.

Covid-19 Update

Authorities a record 263 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday. This brings the total of active cases to 2720. There were 192 recoveries and two fatalities.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...