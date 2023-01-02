Malta News Briefing – Monday 2 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Scores in distress in Malta’s SAR zone

A boat with at least 50 people on board is in distress in Malta’s search and rescue zone on New Year’s Day. The alert was raised by humanitarian NGO Alarm Phone, that alerted Maltese authorities and urged them to launch a rescue operation. (Newsbook)

KM flight forced back to airport after bird strike

An Air Malta flight from Berlin was forced to return to the airport shortly after take-off after encountering a bird strike.

In a statement, the airline said flight KM377 operating from Berlin to Malta encountered the strike shortly after take-off.

“The A320 aircraft, carrying 165 passengers, five infants and six crew, was turned around and landed safely back in Berlin,” it said. (Times of Malta)

Lawyer challenges Legal Notice in Nadur property saga

The lawyer running a 17th century foundation to administer a series of Gozitan lands claimed by the heirs of a noblewoman, has filed a constitutional challenge to a Legal Notice that would see its controversial claim over large swathes of land in Gozo being struck off .The case was filed as a reaction to the introduction of Legal Notice 73 of 2022 in February, which resulted in the revocation of all land registrations in a large area of Nadur, which included the Abbazia’s titles. Maltatoday has followed this story and provides further detail and background here.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first