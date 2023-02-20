Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Crowds flock to Valletta, Nadur for Carnival celebrations

Beautiful weather on Sunday favoured Carnival goers as revellers took to the streets of Valletta in their thousand, the first fully-fledged such event since 2019. In parallel, reports indicate that over 25,000 made the trip to Gozo to visit the Nadur carnival. (TVM)

Revenge disrupts peace – Archbishop

Retribution and revenge may give people momentary satisfaction but at the the end they disrupt peace which is priceless, Archbishop Charles Scicluna warned on Sunday. During a mass celebrated at the Oratory of the Confraternity of Charity in Valletta, Archbishop Scicluna said that the thought of vengeance might seem attractive, (but) it does leave a bad taste,”Peace has no price. It might give you satisfaction. But if your actions steal your peace, is it worthwhile?” the Archbishop asked. (Newsbook)

Ian Borg partipates at Munich Security Conference

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg is participating in the Munich Security Conference, in which various European leaders are attending in order to discuss the latest developments on security and international peace. In the margins of this conference, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg had a number of bilateral meetings with the aim of strengthening our country’s international relations. (DOI)

