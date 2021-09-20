Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Health high on PL agenda

Health was high on the agenda of the Labour Party on Saturday with DPM Chris Fearne taking centre stage, promising that in the coming months Government will be investing heavily in the sector by increasing the accessibility of primary health care in towns and villages and by widening the list of medicines available to the public such as those for conditins related to mental health and IVF. Fearne revealed that “very soon Valletta will have its own health centre and come March next year, Gozo will have a brand new health centre in Victoria,” he added.

PN has long-term vision for country – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said the Nationalist Party had a long-term vision for the country, adding that this contrasted to Government’s solutions to import foreign labour once shortages bite, referring to the situation in the health and construction industry as an example of this. Pushed to provide a cost on the Hondoq land, which the PN is proposing to purchase, Grech refused to be drawn in the controversy suggesting that “the price of Hondoq is people’s health, and for people we do everything that is possible”.

Questioned by One journalist Colin Deguara on whether a coalition with the Green Party would be possible, Grech ruled out the possibility, insisting that the Nationalist flag would unite those who believe in the party’s message.

Covid-19 Update

There are currently 586 active cases of Covid-19 in Malta, 22 are being treated in hospital, while 3 are in Intensive Care. There were 20 new cases and 51 recoveries in the previous 24 hours.