Malta News Briefing – Monday 21 December

Morning Briefing

Vaccinations will trigger road to normality – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his convinction on Sunday that when vaccinations start being administered in a week’s time, the country will start on the road back to normality. Dr Abela appealed for national unity to enable the country to start recovering after the pandemic.

The Prime Minister stated that 27 December will stand out as an important day for the country, adding however that the pandemic will not disappear when the people start being vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr Abela appealed to the people to remain cautious and to continue following the health authorities’ instructions against the spread of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister stated that 40 million euro will have been distributed during this month, including through wage supplements to workers and in refunds. Dr Abela added that this will be followed by 50 million euro in vouchers being distributed to the people in January.

Inoculation will start on December 27, with healthcare workers and elderly home residents among the first to receive the vaccine.

PN calls for Cutajar’s sacking

Opposition and Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said that he expected the Prime Minister to ask Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar to shoulder her political responsibility and resign, following reports in two Sunday papers that she had acted as a broker and allegedly had received money from Yorgen Fenech. Dr Grech added that in the event Rosianne Cutajar does not resign voluntarily, the Prime Minister should sack her.

The media had reported earlier in the day she had received 50,000 euro as brokerage fee on the sale of an Imdina property which was to be purchased by Yorgen Fenech, who is suspected of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Grech added that this had occurred when it was already known Fenech was the owner of 17 Black.

Cutajar denied the allegations through a legal letter.

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered 93 new coronavirus cases between Saturday and Sunday. 97 individuals have recovered.The Health Ministry has confirmed that three more people have died while positive for COVID-19. The first case was an 86-year-old woman, who tested positive on December 8, died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital. The second victim was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on December 1. He died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility. In the last case, an 87-year-old woman tested positive on December 15, and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

