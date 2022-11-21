Malta News Briefing – Monday 21 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour means failed reforms – PN’s Bernard Grech

Labour is equivalent to failed reforms, PN leader Bernard Grech argued on Sunday. Speaking on NET, Grech said the cannabis law “once again proved the PN was right” as it failed months after being introduced. Listing a series of reforms carried out in recent months, including the cannabis, IVF, housing and farming reforms, Grech said that had it not been for the Opposition, some of the much-needed amendments to new laws would not be introduced. “The Labour Party wants to be known as the party of failed reforms. We were right and we will continue to be proven right,” he said. (Times of Malta)

We are catalysts for change – PM Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the Labour Party wants to continue as a party of social justice, with solid believes and implements reforms because it was always a catalyst for change. Addressing party delegates at the conclusion of the Annual General Conference, Dr Abela said that the party’s success depends on change and, therefore, he remarked that the confidence achieved in the last general election should lead to more changes. (TVM)

Govt in discussions to purchase kazini sites

The Maltese government is in discussions with the owners of formerly rent-controlled homes that house traditional festa band clubs, to acquire them in a bid to safeguard the historic seat of these village associations. Maltatoday reveals that landlords of the Sliema’s Stella Maris band club are requesting €1.8 million for the imposing house on Annunciation Square. Government negotiators are holding out on agreeing on such a hefty price tag, with the property’s leasehold yet to expire in 2026.

