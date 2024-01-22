Malta News Briefing – Monday 22 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Report suggests high money laundering through property

A national evaluation of Malta’s financial crime risks suggests that the extent of money laundering within the property market could be substantial. The comprehensive 200-page national risk assessment, conducted by a committee comprising law enforcement and the FIAU, acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the full extent of money laundering activities in the property sector. Nevertheless, it highlights the estimation of €44.6 million in real estate assets frozen in Malta in 2021 as an indicator of the “significant” nature of money laundering through real estate. These assets are typically frozen by authorities during criminal proceedings related to financial crimes. The assessment specifically points out that criminals find property a lucrative avenue to conceal their illicit gains, allowing them to launder substantial sums of money in a single transaction. (Times of Malta)

Fighting inflation is a top priority for Government – PM Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Government had listened to the concerns of the people and had taken up the grievance about inflation as its battlecry. The Prime Minister spoke about the scheme of reducing the prices of food products announced this week and said that stability on 400 food products will give more peace of mind to the people. Addressing a political activity in Mġarr, Gozo, Dr. Abela said that Gozo this year had to decide whether to believe in the progressive politics of the Labour Party or choose the policy of austerity that he said the Nationalist Party continued to embrace. (TVM)

Drug reforms are enabling trafficking – Bernard Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has once again lambasted government’s proposed reform of drug laws, reiterating his concern that the suggested limits open the door to drug trafficking. In an interview, Grech reiterated his belief that the proposed changes, such as allowing possession of 500 pills of ecstasy, are conducive to drug trafficking. He asserted that many individuals are expressing the view that these alterations are tantamount to endorsing trafficking. Earlier this month, the government put forth a proposal for a “moderate increase” in the maximum quantities of drugs permissible for personal use before falling under the jurisdiction of the drug court.

