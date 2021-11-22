Malta News Briefing – Monday 22 November 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anger, injustice taking over society – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said that anger and injustice are becoming more prevalent every day in our society. Speaking about the suicide attempt which dominated the news over the past week, Scicluna asked how a mother would feel if she heard people urging her son to jump down. He addred that rather than seeking the truth, we have been taken over by anger, slander, violence, harsh words and injustice. He pointed out that those who love their neighbour see God’s image in that another person. (Tvm.com.mt)

Government refusing higher payment request by Steward

The Maltese government is refusing demands by Steward Healthcare for an amended concession agreement for higher payments, Maltatoday has revealed, with authorities rejecting a claim for a potential €100 million by the American healthcare group. “There is no way the government will accept the terms of the deal that Steward was working on with the Muscat administration,” the paper’s source said. The €100 million penalty was added by former Minister Konrad Mizzi in the summer of 2019 as a side-letter to the original concession – should the concession for the Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo hospitals be terminated. (Maltatoday.com.mt)

Covid-19 Update

Malta’s Health Authorities reported on Sunday that there were 122 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of cases now is 847. Twelve persons are receiving cure in hospital. 41 patients were reported to have recovered from the virus.