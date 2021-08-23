Judge argues under-staffed courts are a threat to rule of law / Malta News Briefing – Monday 23 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0845 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that businessman Yorgen Fenech offered entry-level jobs within the Tumas empire to people around Edward Zammit Lewis soon after he was appointed minister in September 2019.

The Independent says that the president of the hotels and restaurants association, Tony Zahra, welcomes Malta’s removal from the European red travel lest. He said that August and September look encouraging for the tourism industry.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the rising cost of living is impacting all generations. He said that a PN government would change its focus from the national economy to the economy of the individual.

L-Orizzont speaks with Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef who said that that stakeholders are working to restore life to the capital city as soon as the pandemic is over. Micallef said the agency is critical to the culture sector.

The Independent reports that organic farmers are calling on the government to revise policies and offer incentives for this system of growing crops. Among other proposals, organic farmers are recommending favourable rates at the Pitkalija market.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that Malta reports the lowest rate of pollution per capita in the EU, pointing to shifts in the energy policy with the interconnector and the gas power station.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN set up a board to assess injustice in public entities. Leader Bernard Grech said that the party not only wants to listen to people, but to help address unfair situations too.

The Times quotes an opinion piece by the Judge Francesco Depasquale expressing concerns about the dearth of supporting staff at the disposal of the judiciary. He warns that under-staffed courts are a threat to rule of law.

In-Nazzjon reports that Maltese runner Dillon Cassar broke the national record in the Berlin half-marathon on Sunday, beating thousands of participants to finish the race in the 20th place overall.

Morning Briefing

Teen fighting for life after fireworks incident

A 16-year old is fighting for his life, while two of his friends suffered serious injuries after an explosion in Kirkop on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged 14, 15 and 16, were playing in fields when an undetonated firework exploded.

They were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

PM touts environmental credentials

Speaking on ONE Radio on Sunday. the PM said government has already laid out its commitment to combat climate change, with the introduction of new measures and projects. “Per capita, we are the European country with the least amount of emissions. This, he added, was a result of capital projects like the new power station and the interconnector,” he said. He also said government is incentivising the private sector to shift towards more sustainable practices. At the same time, he criticised the PN for not coming up with any proposals on the matter. Abela vowed the government would continue to incentivise, rather than penalise. people to shift towards cleaner energy.

Grech refutes Muscat claims on Caruana Galizia report

PN leader Bernard Grech denied former PM Joseph Muscat’s allegation that he received an advanced copy of the conclusions of the public inquiry into the State’s involvment in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Speaking on radio Grech said that “Muscat thinks everyone is like him, and that being friends with criminals is normal”. Grech piled pressure on PM Robert Abela saying that the longer the latter continued to protect the former premier and his acquaintances, the longer they will remain a noose around Malta’s neck.

Covid-19 Update

53 new COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry in Malta. There were 50 recoveries, which brings the number of active cases to 667. There are 41 receiving treatment in hospital.