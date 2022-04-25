Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former More Supermarket boss remanded in custody

Former More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri was on Sunday charged with money laundering and fraud. He pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said that Schembri left the island as he and his son were threatened. Schembri was arrested in the UK and extradited to Malta early this week. He had fled Malta in 2014, leaving behind a trail of debts worth millions of euros. Yesterday, he was charged and remanded in custody, with the court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, requesting steps be taken in prison to ensure his safety. (Times of Malta)

PN’s future is at stake – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech launched his re-election bid by warning that the party’s future is at stake. Addressing the PN general council on Sunday, Grech said “if we do not take the difficult decisions immediately the party’s existence is at stake. If we do not take the necessary decisions we are bound for constant failure.” Grech said that when he contested the leadership election in 2020, he knew that the job would not be an easy one. “I would be deceiving you and wasting everybody’s time if I’m not truthful and honest. I will face reality, as hard as it might be, because I have the party’s interests – and not my personal interests – at heart.” (Newsbook) Meanwhile, almost 70% of Nationalist Party councillors polled by MaltaToday believe that Bernard Grech should remain leader of the party.

Covid-19 Update

Malta has reported 196 new positive cases of Covid-19, with the number of known active cases dropping to 4,865 from yesterday’s 5,205, with 535 people deemed to have recovered.