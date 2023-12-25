Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Archbishop calls for mercy and peace in Christmas message

In his Christmas message, Archbishop Charles Scicluna echoed Dun Karm’s prayer from the national anthem, emphasizing the values of sound judgment, mercy, health, unity, and peace. He called for leaders in society, holding legitimate authority, to exercise wisdom and sound judgment in their decisions and governing approaches. The Archbishop stressed the importance of extending mercy to the 20% of the population who migrated for work and to establish new lives. He emphasized the need for compassion and solidarity towards these individuals, irrespective of their origins. (Times of Malta)

President calls for reflection during festivities

In his final Christmas Eve address as Malta’s President, George Vella conveyed gratitude and pondered the unifying values binding families and individuals during the holiday season. Vella commenced by acknowledging the festive joy and the chance it offers for contemplation amidst the revelry and social engagements. “Amidst the celebrations and social gatherings, it’s essential to take a pause and reflect… to gather in a moment of brief pause,” he remarked. The President took a moment to acknowledge the trials experienced by individuals and families throughout the year, recognizing that everyone encounters challenging times. (Maltatoday)

Joy of spirit should extend throughout the year – PN leader

In his Christmas Day message, Bernard Grech, Leader of the Nationalist Party, emphasized that the joyous spirit of Christmas shouldn’t be limited to these days alone but should resonate daily throughout the year. Grech highlighted the significance of remembering those facing specific challenges, individuals spending Christmas alone, those living in substandard conditions, and those struggling with increased living expenses. He emphasized that the ongoing festivities should inspire us to work towards improving living conditions through politics, aiming to create better days for the community. (TVM)

Image – David Hili – Unsplash

