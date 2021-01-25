Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

2020 was most difficult year in Maltese history – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela described 2020 as the most difficult in the history of our nation, but insisted that despite the hardships, decisions taken by Government ensured a strong recovery will be possible. Had the country gone under lockdown, he added, it would not have recovered. Other countries were suffering the negative economic consequences of lockdown, he argued. More importantly, the investment which took place in the health sector bore fruit.

“We had a clear vision – while others went for a low testing rate, we focused on more testing and being transparent about the results. We invested in health facilities, and we have also increased the rate of vaccination against COVID-19,” the Prime Minister aargued.

The government is also expected to provide details about the aid scheme announced at the end of 2020 for bars and restaurants impacted by COVID-19.

Gozo is a priority for the PN, says Bernard Grech

Sunday’s political activity by the Nationalist Party, held in Nadur, focused on Gozitan needs, with leader Bernard Grech revealing that the Party had commissioend a socioeconomic study of the island to better understand the challenges being faced. This study included a comparative analysis of healthcare on the two min islands as well as ways to ensure sustainable development and improve people’s quality of life.

The PN will also reintroduce the Gozo channel cargo service from Valletta, Grech said, noting how the removal of this service had led to more pollution and pressure on Malta’s infrastructure, with operators using Cirkewwa instead. A fast-ferry service is also on the agenda of the PN.

Grech also spoke at length on the bias being exposed by the national broadcaster, with reference to what he described as a blatant partisan interview he faced at PBS last week.The Nationalist leader saluted journalists, technicians and broadcasters at the national station, who he said are capable persons despite the pressures being applied on them.

Covid-19 Update

A total 116 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Sunday, the lowest daily case count since January 3 and three fewer than on Saturday. The new cases were detected from 3,111 swab tests, bringing down the positivity rate to 2.83%. One patient – an 81-year-old man died at Gozo General Hospital, taking Malta’s COVID-19 death toll to 251.

Santa Lucia underpass inaugurated

The Santa Lucija underpass has been inaugurated after an investment of €20 million, a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister read. The project was partially financed by European Funds. Prime Minister Robert Abela, along with Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital projects, as well as Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi inaugurated the roundabout underpass project.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...