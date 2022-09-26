MUT claims lack of teachers, Minister disagrees / Malta News Briefing – Monday 26 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 1215 – Minister rejects MUT claims on staffing

Education Minister Clifton Grima rejected the MUT arguments on teacher understaffing insisting that all schools will be operating normally. “I can confirm that with regards to vacancies and teachers in the state’s schools there are no problems, and each student will have a teacher and will be able to continue with the syllabus,” Grima said.

Updated 1200

Understaffing still plagues Maltese schools – MUT

As thousands of school children return to class this week, the teachers’ union lamented that staff shortages are back to what they were in the 2018/2019 academic year, the number of new educators remaining too low. “In the past years, we have not had an influx of teachers joining the profession and, therefore, the issues we had in 2018/2019 are still with us,” MUT’s Marco Bonnici said. the Union noted that more teachers are needed in primary level as well as for the core and science subjects in secondary schools.

No public service jobs for workers taking early retirement from AirMalta

Air Malta workers who will be leaving the airline under an early retirement scheme will not be able to work in the public service for six years after their agreement is finalised. In January, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had announced a voluntary employee transfer scheme in a bid to cut Air Malta’s workforce by half and save €15 million per year in wages. Addressing a Q&A session last week, Caruana said that ‘brutal decisions’ were required to safeguard the airline’s continued existence.

Morning Briefing

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion demos take place in Valletta: A crowd in its hundreds called for the legalisation of abortion in Malta, with activists chanting “my body, my choice” and “safe, free and legal” while holding placards and banners with pro-choice slogans. A separate, but smaller crowd, attended an anti-abortion gathering addressed by representatives of fringe political parties.

EV sharing firm to leave island

GoTo Malta, a popular electricity vehicle sharing service revealed that it will be leaving the islands for good at the end of the month. The company announced its departure through an email sent to client. On Facebook, the company said it was gutted to leave the island after four years, expressing hope that it helped instil a strong culture of sharing.

