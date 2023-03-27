Malta News Briefing – Monday 27 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour loses trust among voters but PN makes little headway

Voters appear to be expressing their anger in the aftermath of the hospitals crisis, which has caused Labour’s popularity to plunge to its lowest level in years. Nevertheless, a Times of Malta poll found that the PN has not made any progress because the majority of Labour’s lost votes have gone to independents or abstentions. The difference between the two parties is estimated to stand at 23,000 votes or 8.7%. While the PN did not appear to make considerable ground, the share of people who do not intend to vote has ballooned to 27%, almost triple the 10% who failed to vote in the election. (Times of Malta)

Abela targets sceptic Labourites in political address

The political surveys appeared to be on PM Robert Abela’s mind on Sunday as he focused his speech to supporters about the importance of humility and reminisced about past successes. “Sceptic Labourites, I am coming for you… Together we build on what has already been done, ” Abela said, addressing a crowd of Labour supporters gathered at the party headquarters in Ħamrun. Following a rundown of the reforms, legislations, and developments that featured in the first full year of his legislature, the Prime Minister promised the crowd that Labour’s aims for the remainder of the legislature, as indicated in the PL’s manifesto, would be upheld. (Maltatoday)

PN leader accuses PM of defending powerful people

PN leader Bernard Grech said the Government has forgotten the smaller element and is defending the powerful ones.

Speaking at a political activity in Gozo, Dr Grech said Gozitans are having to cross over to Malta for health services, whilst pointing out that Vitals and Steward have not invested one single euro in the Gozo General Hospital, despite being given, he added, some 400 million euro for the running of the three hospitals. The Nationalist Leader insisted that the country deserves better in the health, infrastructure and justice sectors. (TVM)

French man loses life in jet ski incident

A French man lost his life in a jetski accident in Gozo on Sunday, the police said. The accident took place in Hondoq ir-Rummien, limits of Qala, at 1.30pm. The man, aged 27, was on a jet ski with a French woman, aged 25. (The Malta Independent)

