Malta News Briefing – Monday 27 November 2023

Morning Briefing

Insurances say car repair prices have skyrocketed

Insurers have noted a staggering surge in the cost of vehicle repairs, with certain car parts experiencing a price hike of up to 350% compared to last year. Adrian Galea, the director general of the Insurance Association of Malta said that due to repair costs sometimes exceeding the current market value of vehicles, insurers are often opting to write off cars rather than undertake repairs, finding it a more cost-effective approach. Similar to various industries, motor repair businesses are facing significant challenges, grappling with a substantial increase in operational expenses while simultaneously witnessing a rise in the prices of replacement parts. Coupled with delays in part deliveries, insurers are encountering a notable escalation in claims costs, Galea added. (Times of Malta)

State, Church school educators on strike today

Educators from both state and Church schools nationwide are on strike today following directives issued by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT). The strike comes amidst stalled negotiations between the MUT and the government regarding a new collective agreement. MUT President Marco Bonnici highlighted that one of the reasons behind the strike is the significant increase in the number of students educators are managing, particularly the children of foreign workers who have recently relocated to Malta. Bonnici emphasized that the influx of students has outpaced the growth of engaged educators, resulting in challenges for teachers to meet the escalated demands. He noted the profound impact of language and cultural barriers on the educational process, leading educators to overhaul teaching materials initially tailored only for Maltese-speaking students. (The Malta Independent)

Energy subsidies will stay- PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela reaffirmed Labour’s commitment to continuing subsidies for energy and fuels, despite calls for prudent spending from the European Commission and the World Bank. Abela acknowledged warnings from the European Commission and the IMF advising the government to begin outlining an exit strategy for the yearly subsidies on fuel and gas prices. “€350 million is indeed a substantial amount… However, our strategy isn’t about austerity, but rather about investing in infrastructure, businesses, and the population. When we contemplate our forthcoming energy investments, it will be an unprecedented plan for our nation,” stated Abela. (Maltatoday)

PN decries lack of resources to deal with domestic violence cases

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech brought attention to a concerning scenario regarding a domestic violence case this year. He criticised what he perceived as insufficient measures taken to address domestic violence, especially a year after the tragic murder of Bernice Cilia. At Senglea’s PN club, Grech revealed the summons, which delays the prosecution of an alleged domestic violence perpetrator until February 2025. He shared this with his audience, explaining that it was sent to him by the victim’s family, expressing concerns about her ongoing vulnerability for over a year. (Newsbook)

