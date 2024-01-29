Malta News Briefing – Monday 29 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Majority of Cabinet members would approve of Muscat’s MEP run – reports

The prevailing sentiment among the majority of cabinet members is one of support for Joseph Muscat as a potential candidate in the European elections, with many expressing their willingness to publicly endorse him. This comes as the former PM contemplates a possible return to politics. Out of the 26 cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries contacted by Times of Malta in the past two days, 15 confirmed their endorsement of Muscat as a candidate, should he decide to run for the European Parliament in the upcoming June elections. Notably, no cabinet member voiced any objection to Muscat rejoining the political landscape under the Labour ticket. (Times of Malta)

Grech calls out Abela’s welcoming of Muscat as ‘decline in morality’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech condemned the perceived “ineffective leadership” of the Labour Party under Robert Abela, contending that it is having a detrimental impact on the overall governance of the nation. Speaking at a political event in Gozo, Grech underscored the repercussions of Abela’s leadership, citing escalating challenges in healthcare and transportation, along with the adverse effects of inflation that are being felt by the populace. Grech went on to assert that Abela’s shortcomings extend beyond his leadership approach, noting a perceived decline in morality on the part of the PM, particularly when seemingly opening the doors for a return to the political scence of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. (MaltatodaY)

Investigation order into IM CEO Frederick Azzopardi on MArsa project

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has been granted an investigation order into former CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Frederick Azzopardi. The investigation is based on a “reasonable suspicion” of money laundering, bribery, and fraud that affect the financial interests of the EU, according to reports from news media. Judge Neville Camilleri reportedly granted the investigation order, requiring over 80 entities, including government entities linked to Azzopardi, to provide investigators with access to relevant documentation. Th EPPO is investigating whether Azzopardi received funds from Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, or any other individuals in connection with the €40 million Marsa junction project. (Newsbook)

