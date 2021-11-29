Malta News Briefing – Monday 29 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM appeals again for people to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged people to take the vaccine and not to drop their guard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Labour Radio, Abela said Malta had managed to return to normality thanks to its vaccination programme, arguing that hundreds of lives had been saved in Malta thanks to the vaccination programme and it would be a “fundamental mistake” for people not to take their booster shot.

Abela said people given an appointment for the booster jab should take it, to help the country preserve what it has achieved in the battle against the pandemic, insisting that countries with lower vaccination rates than Malta’s were again being forced to put in place sweeping restrictions in a bid to control a surge in cases. (Times of Malta)

PN calls for Byron Camilleri’s resignation after another prison scandal

The Opposition called for Minister Byron Camilleri to shoulder political responsibility after it was revealed that prison officials were instructed to override a security feature embedded in the prison’s x-ray scanners. According to reports, high-end scanners at the prison entrances are equipped with Artificial Intelligence to record radiation limits each person is exposed to. In a post on Sunday, Peppi Azzopardi gave details on the practice, stating guards “cheat the software” into taking more scans. “Not only should they record radiation from the scanner; they should also have records of any radiation the inmate might have absorbed elsewhere, like in hospital, so they have a clear picture of how risky the scan will be,” he said. (Maltatoday)

COVID-19 Update

Malta registered 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as 43 patients made a recovery. The number of active cases stands at 1,080 of which 15 are receiving treatment in hospital. A patient is in intensive care. To date, 949,337 vaccine doses have been administered thus far, 113,857 of which are booster doses.