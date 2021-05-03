Malta News Briefing – Monday 3 April 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Jobs, workers and business will remain a priority for the Government in the future – PM Abela

PM Robert Abela insisted on the centrality of protecting workers and jobs, while speaking on Labour media on Sunday. Abela said that these are not concepts we developed for the pandemic and now the pandemic is over. Those are the principles that shape the Labour Party: work and business. We are the workers’ party and the business party.” The Prime Minister also mentioned statistics released this week on poverty, showing that in a year of pandemic, the severely deprived were reduced by a thousand people.

Abela argued that “if the government had not intervened, if we had done nothing, in a year of pandemic, things would naturally explode in terms of poverty. We have seen the opposite happen because we have said that we are a People’s Government, that in a moment of challenge that the world has never seen before, let us not do as we did eleven years ago when they had an economic crisis ten times more. from today and leave the people alone. ”

Migration a challenge, but saving lives is a must – PN Leader

PN Leader Bernard Grech said that the countries needs to abide by international law regarding immigration, adding that at the same time the country’s security needs to be safeguarded. The PN leader added that a serious Government has to follow international laws and has to assist those in danger of losing their lives. Grech further stated that whilst we should not leave anyone to die, it is very important that we look to the people’s security, even through processing their requests as speedily as possible.

“The financial price is the one that worries me the least. What worries me is security. It’s one thing taking on 10 people and another thing taking on 100,000… there are millions of people living in Africa so there is a possibility of thousands leaving their countries for Europe”, Grech said

150 people fined over weekend

Around 150 people were fined by the police and the Malta Tourism Authority during between Saturday and Saturday following reports of crowds in Pembroke and Mellieħa in breach of COVID-19 regulations. A police officer was attacked and slightly injured in the process.

The police said on Sunday that around 3am on Saturday, police at the St Julian’s station received information that there were several people drinking on the rocks at the Natura 2000 site in Pembroke. The police went on site and on seeing the officers, those present tried to escape.

Covid-19 Update

On Sunday, Maltese Health authorities announced that there were 12 new Covid-19 cases and 20 recoveries. The amount of active cases now is 261.

PN leader Bernard Grech became the latest politician to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Grech posted on Facebook showing how he was vaccinated at the Mosta health centre on Sunday. “Today it was my turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine. I encourage those who can take it to get vaccinated when it is their turn. Like that, together we can continue fighting this pandemic”, he said.

