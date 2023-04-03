Malta News Briefing – Monday 3 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Grech says increase in allowances motivated by polls

PN leader Bernard Grech described Government’s announcement of higher stipends and child allowances as “motivated by circumstances rather than principles.” In an interview on party television, Grech said the Prime Minister felt pressure to declare these increases as a result of recent trust polls. Grech remarked on the fact that during the past week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana made an appeal towards the need for healthier finances, only for the Prime Minister to announce handouts during political activities. (Maltatoday)

Construction, foreign workers, tourism are the tools for prosperity – MDA head

Malta needs more construction, foreign workers and tourists if it intends to sustain economic prosperity, according MDA’s James Stivala. In an interview published on Sunday, the developers’ association supremo argued that unnecessary government red tape is driving property prices up needlessly, warning that construction will slow down and inflate prices even higher. “One in every five apartments we build goes to the government in taxes. That is how much the government makes from construction”, Stivala argued. (Times of Malta)

Woman in danger after maxi-incident in Gozo

Five people were admitted to hospital after a crash in Ghasri, Gozo. One of them, a woman aged 32, is in serious condition. The accident took place on Triq l-Gharb on Sunday afternoon, and involved a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 36-year-old man from Xewkija, that had a 32-year-old woman and a three year old onboard. The other vehicle was a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 34-year-old Fontana resident, and a 30-year-old woman from Fontana was also onboard. The boy was unhurt, while the three other persons suffered minor injuries. (The Malta Independent)

