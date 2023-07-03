Malta News Briefing – Monday 3 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Investigation absolves former Tax Commissioner from wrongdoing

The magisterial inquiry into the chat conversations between former tax chief Marvin Gaerty and businessman Yorgen Fenech has determined that there is no basis for a case. The investigation focused on potential trading in influence involving Gaerty and Fenech, who is accused of being involved in the conspiracy to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Gaerty’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, confirmed that their client has been cleared by the magisterial inquiry. Gaerty expressed his satisfaction with the conclusion of the inquiry, stating that it reaffirms what he had maintained from the beginning, and he is relieved that this matter has now been closed. (Times of Malta)

Scooter rider in danger after hit-and-run

A man who was riding an scooter is in danger of dying after he was hit by a car whose driver failed to stop. The incident took place just before Noon close to the MFSA office. The scooter rider hit by the car is a 41-year-old Finnish national. The man was given assistance by a medical team before being transferred by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified to be seriously injured. A manhunt for the driver is underway, the police confirmed. (TVM)

Almost 50 scooter and cab drivers caught flouting rules on Saturday night

During the roadside inspections conducted by Transport Malta on Saturday night at the “Pender Gardens spot check,” a total of 95 vehicles with Y plates were stopped and subjected to thorough inspections. Among them, eight cab drivers were found to be in violation of traffic regulations, according to the transport regulator. Additionally, 41 e-kick scooter riders were also found to be flouting the rules during the inspection. (Newsbook)

