Malta News Briefing – Monday 30 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Budget day announced

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the budget for 2022 will be announced on October 11th 2021. The announcement was made during Abela’s interview on One Radio earlier on Sunday. Abela dedicated much of the interview to a glowing review of the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detailing “wise” policy decisions, Abela contrasted these against the Nationalist administration’s handling of the 2008 economic crisis. How could the electorate trust that the PN in government would not do the same again, he asked. Meanwhile, a number of media outlets hinted a possible election date in November.

Abela is controlled by Muscat, says Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday that Prime Minister Robert Abela is “still in some way or other being controlled by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat”. During an interview on party media, He was asked about the interview with Joseph Muscat that was published recently. “It is evident that we have a Prime Minister who is weak, and is controlled. Joseph Muscat doesn’t interest me, he lost his credibility. Joseph Muscat damaged the country. He should be part of the past not the present. The problem is that Robert Abela cannot cut off from Muscat as he is in some way still controlled by him. I will not continue to comment on Joseph Muscat, what interests me is the country and getting it out of the situation we are in”.

PN reduces gap in survey, Robert Abela sees trust increase

A Times of Malta survey found an improvement in the PN’s fortunes, with analysts predicting 44.91% of respondents would vote PN if an election were to be held now, versus 53.81% for Labour. In July, the gap had reached 41.8% (PN) to 56.9% (PL). At the same time however, PM Robert Abela’s trust rating has increased, as he was cited by 48.5% of respondents as their preferred prime minister – an increase of 4.1 percentage points over the previous month – while Opposition leader Bernard Grech saw his trust rating drop by 1.1 percentage points.



Covid-19 Update

Malta has registered 50 new coronavirus cases, the health authorities announced in the latest bulletin. 51 recoveries were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of known active cases down to 635