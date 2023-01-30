Malta News Briefing – Monday 30 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

More voters disenchanted from politics – survey

Disenchantment in politics has seemingly gathered pace with an EU-wide survey showing that Malta registered the largest decline in the percentage of Maltese who think it is highly important to vote in national elections. he figure was just 64 per cent in October and November, a drop of 17 percentage points since April and May, according to six-monthly Eurostat surveys carried out during those periods. Malta saw a similar decline in interest in European elections. When asked how important respondents felt it was to vote in European elections, Maltese respondents registered the second largest drop in the union. Less than half of respondents consider voting for their MEPs as important. (Times of Malta)

Security dominates political leaders addresses

Security was high on the agenda of the political leaders on Sunday, following a spate of criminal and traffic accidents across Malta and Gozo. Both parties took each other to task over their efforts, or lack thereof, in tackling safety. Opposition leader Bernard Grech said this apparent lack of security is not because of shortcomings among police but rather among those leading the country and taking decisions. Meanwhile at the Labour Party’s political activity, Prime Minister Robert Abela hit out at the PN for criticising his remarks that the Courts of Malta should consider revising its sentencing policy to deliver harsher penalties on some crimes. (Maltatoday)

No progress in discussions over teachers salary – Minister

Education Minister Clifton Grima said that the promised “significant” wage increase for educators is still “in discussion” but he could not disclose when this will be finalised. Prior to last year’s election, Labour had pledged that educators’ salaries will “significantly” increase if the Labour Party won the election. Grima confirmed that what the government “promised, it will do”. Discussions between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and the Education Ministry are taking place to decide on a new sectoral agreement, that will include a better financial package for educators, Grima said. (The Malta Independent)

