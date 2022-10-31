Malta News Briefing – Monday 31 October 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated

Elderly disappearance leads to security bonanza at SVPR – reports

Security was beefed up visibly at St Vincent de Paul residence after a resident disappeared in Summer. In a report by the Times of Malta, the measures, which hare described as ‘knee-jerk’ appear to have cost more than one million euro. The report reveals that the number of security officers guarding doors at the home has more than tripled since the incident in what is described as a bonanza for five security firms engaged to supply guards for entrances and exits. (Times of Malta)

Man charged with filming sex act with woman

A Serbian national has been kept under arrest after being charged with taking photographs and filming a sexual act with a woman. The 43-year-old was charged after the woman herself filed a report at St Paul’s Bay Police Station and the Police immediately started to investigate the man, who works in the construction industry. Bail was denied. (Maltatoday)

Hefty increase in campus hub parking

Campus students are lamenting what they described as an excessive increase in parking charges at the newly-developed Campus Hub, effectively pricing many out of using it. The company, whose shareholders include the Vassallo Group, the University of Malta and the Malta University Holding Company Ltd. The parking used to charge a flat rate of two euro, but will now impose hourly tariffs taking a full day on campus to a maximum of twelve euro.

Morning Briefing

Cabinet does what it likes says Grech after asset declarations saga: Bernard Grech has taken PM Robert Abela to task for his approach towards the ministerial declaration of assets. Abela was in the news last week for not indicating the value of rental income from property. In a political event, the PN leader argued that while ordinary citizens face endless questions when applying for a bank loan or carrying out a transaction, Abela’s cabinet does what it likes. Grech – who will be replying to the budget speech this evening, described the financial exercise as one of a government in constant crisis-management mode. (Times of Malta)

Chamber of Advocates appeals for reform of court procedures: Chamber of Advocates President Louis de Gabriele described certain court procedures and practices as “relics” of a time when the courts used to handle a lower number of cases, insisting that they should be changed. De Gabriele said that the courts needed more resources to operate efficiently, adding that this goes beyond appointing more magistrates, while also calling for a digitalisation of the system. (The Malta Independent)

Survey showed widening gap between parties: Labour has widened its gap over the Nationalist Party, a new survey by Vincent Marmara has shown. The gap has reached 6.5% or a 3% increase when compared to the March general election. According to the results, published in It-Torca, this would be equivalent to around 42,000. In the general election that took place in March, there was a 39,474 votes difference. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first