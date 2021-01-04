Malta News Briefing – Monday 4 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

25,000 celebrate Christmas and NY in Gozo

More than 25,000 persons and 10,000 vehicles crossed over to Gozo during the festive season, TVM reported, in what was considered as a significant boost to the Gozitan economy following a year of challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

While this influx will surely help businesses recover some losses, according to the Gozitan Tourism Association, it will not be enough. Its President, Joe Muscat, eplained that “in the first 9 months of the year show that Gozo lost 82% of its foreign market compared to 2020 and 2019, while its domestic market, the Maltese market, had increased by about 25% which will not compensate for its overseas market losses.”

PM sets tone for 2021, Malta to race ahead by May

Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the past year as decisive and a year of commitment, saying it will be racing ahead by May. In an interview on ONE Radio, Abela gave prominence to the strengthening of Malta’s institutions and governance, referring to changes in the manner in which The Commissioner of Police and Chief Justice were appointed. This besides the appointment of a State Advocate, an Attorney General, strengthening of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption and implementing of changes suggested by Moneyval.

Suggesting that this year will be one of the best ever years for the country, Dr Abela added that the first six months will mean hard work for the Government which has to be focused on its target, mentioning that by May the country has to be racing ahead. The Prime Minister said that going back to pre-pandemic levels was not enough, but wants to go a step further, together with strong institutions and governance, principles of transparency, accountability and discipline, among other issues.

PN leader accuses PM Abela of obstructing his election

PN Leader Bernard Grech stated that the PM sought to interfere to avoid his election as an Opposition leader, adding thatthe people wanted mature politicians and not ones why trip up and try and destroy their political adversaries.

Speaking on NET FM, Dr Grech added that despite his invitation to Dr Abela, the Prime Minister had still not published his tax and VAT declarations for before 2017, and likewise had not declared whether he had ever discussed personal tax and VAT matters with the Commissioner or Inland Revenue.

Grech also spoke about ongoing work within the PN, stating that during the past weeks foundations had been put in place and much behind-the-scenes work had been carried out for the party and the parliamentary group to be united, there are a number of new candidates, the youth element has been increased and likewise contact with the people. Dr Grech said all this will bear fruit in the coming months.

Covid-19 Update

Malta has registered 85 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after 1,995 swab tests were carried out, the health authorities reported.

64 individuals made a recovery bringing the number of active cases to 1,587.

220 people have died in Malta since the onset of the pandemic.

