Malta News Briefing – Monday 4 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Massive benefits fraud by ex-Labour MP revealed

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti has been implicated in a long-running scheme aiding “hundreds” of individuals in fraudulently obtaining monthly disability benefits they were not eligible for. Evidence reviewed by the Times of Malta reveals that Grixti, a well-known family physician, provided falsified medical documents to assist people, often from Labour strongholds like Żabbar, Żejtun, and Paola, in securing monthly social benefits for severe disabilities they did not actually have. As a result of this fraud, the claimants received an average monthly payment of approximately €450 from the social security department. Some individuals involved in the scheme between 2019 and 2020 have asserted to police investigators that they were referred to Grixti by various figures, including a Labour minister, a now deceased PL MP, ministers’ aides, and even customer care officials from the Prime Minister’s office. (Times of Malta)

Legislation overseeing temping agency in pipeline – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela has revealed that the government is actively working on legislation to oversee temping agencies in the country. Abela emphasized the government’s intention to support and reward reputable agencies while cracking down on those who exploit workers for personal gain. During an interview with Samuel Lucas, Deputy Head of News at ONE, Abela underscored that this regulatory framework, in conjunction with robust enforcement measures, aims to eliminate worker exploitation. He emphasized that the government’s primary goal is to distinguish responsible temping agencies from unscrupulous ones, as anyone could previously open such an agency without adequate oversight. (Maltatoday)

PM is disconnected from reality – Bernard Grech

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said PM Robert Abela is disconnected from reality, leading to a sense of abandonment in the country. Speaking on PN’s radio station, Grech contended that Abela has lost touch with the situation and demonstrated a lack of vision or solutions for the nation. Grech further remarked that the Prime Minister has been quick to attribute blame to everyone but himself for the country’s problems. He noted that the government is now shifting responsibility onto the people, suggesting that they should clean up the mess created by the government because it appears the Prime Minister lacks the ability to address these issues.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group