Malta News Briefing – Monday 5 July 2021

Morning Briefing

Rosianne Cutajar should be investigated by tax dept – Standards Commissioner

The Standards Commissioner has advised that MP Rosianne Cutajar should be investigated by the tax department over her alleged involvement in a multi-million euro property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. In his report, George Hyzler said that the former Parliamentary Secretary most likely received a €46,500 brokerage payment she is alleged to have pocketed through the deal, concluding that the she likely

The commissioner’s investigation concluded ti was likely that Cutajar, who had since resigned from her post, failed to declare her income from that 2019 property sale. Meanwhile, Opposition and Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech has stated that Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has no other option except to step down, and this in order to avoid causing more damage to the country’s reputation.

PM lauds employment success

Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Robert Abela highlighted what he described as Government’s success in safeguarding employment, saying that Eurostat statistics on unemployment show that as a result of Government assistance, businesses could continue to move ahead. In a telephone interview, Dr Abela referred to the latest Eurostat statistics on unemployment, saying this showed that work is the basis of many things. The Prime Minister added that these statistics in Malta are evidence that the country has been recovering well, with 2,500 persons who had been unemployed in the past ten months now in employment, which means these persons and their families can have better aspirations for their future.

Covid-19 Update

Twelve cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, the first double-digit tally in over four weeks. As no patients recovered, active cases have now reached 68.