Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 December 2021

Malta’s anti-abortion law saves life – LNF

Malta’s anti-abortion law “saves lives,” Life Network Foundation chairperson Miriam Sciberras said during the organisation’s March for Life yesterday afternoon. Addressing an event organised to raise awareness on the importance of promoting and protecting human life from conception in Malta, Sciberras said the anti-abortion law “defends the vulnerable.” In comments to the media, Sciberras said “once again we’re here for the March for Life after having cancelled it because of Covid…we’re here to convey the message that we use continue safeguarding life from conception.” (Newsbook)

Covid Update

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed in the past 24 hours and there are now 19 virus patients in hospital, down from 21 on Saturday. Three are in intensive care. (Times of Malta)

Vaccine certificate to get booster update

An updated COVID-19 certificate will include the booster and third dose details, within 14 days of its administration. Vaccine recipients can visit certifikatvaccin.gov.mt, follow the instructions, log in the date of the last dose and press “reprint”, health authorities said. Until everyone receives the invite for the booster, the vaccine certificate of two doses will remain valid, wherever mandatory to present the certificate, including travelling to Malta. (Maltatoday)

