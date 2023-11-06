Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Property prices up 40% since 2017 – study

An analysis conducted by KPMG reveals that property prices in Malta have surged by 40% since 2017, with an average annual growth rate of around 6%. The report examined the changes in asking prices for various property types over the past seven years. It utilized KPMG’s extensive internal database, encompassing over 19,000 properties, and identified the median price for each property type. mThe edian price serves as a means to gauge property costs by considering the entire range of prices in the housing market and selecting the middle value. This often provides a more accurate representation than the average price, which can be skewed by exceptionally high or low-priced properties. While the prices of all property types experienced an increase, the extent of these increases varied among different housing categories. The median price of apartments has shot up by 40% since 2017, rising from €200,000 seven years ago to €280,000 this year. (Times of Malta)

PM says energy subsidies cost a million euro daily

PM Robert Abela said that the government will allocate one million euros in daily energy subsidies next year to maintain price stability. Robert Abela conveyed during an interview on party television, arguing that without these subsidies, every Maltese household would have faced an additional €3,000 in expenses for fuel, water, and electricity bills – equating to over €8 for each day of the year. “This is the financial burden the Nationalist Party would have imposed on the Maltese population if they were in power”, he insisted. Abela argued that under a Nationalist Party administration, utility costs rose, unemployment increased, and economic growth declined, leading to years of recovery from that period of stagnation.” (TVM)

PN says government ignored inflation concerns

PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday that Government’s budget for 2024 failed to address the increasing inflationary spiral which was impacting families and businesses alike.

Grech insisted that nearly everyone is experiencing the impact of inflation, but he noted that the government has “neglected to tackle it.” “The government has relinquished its responsibility to meet the fundamental needs of the nation. Daily, people convey their concerns about the diminishing quality of their lives, which is why we are advocating for an economy of high standards,” Grech asserted. He underscored the critical condition of the healthcare sector, highlighting the hospital’s shortage of essential supplies. (Maltatoday)

