Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Our word is our contract: PM Abela

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has said the Labour Party is capable of recognizing past mistakes, unlike the Nationalist Party. “Labour is the most trusted party, people believe our word. Our word is our contract,” he said. Interviewed on party radio station ONE Radio, Abela insisted Labour is the only party with credentials to move the country forward. The PM also hit out against Grech for defending the extension of development zones undertaken in 2006, insisting it comes as no surprise, given two of its authors were once again active within the PN. He also called out the PN for its “populist agenda”. “It’s easy to be populist and opportunist, but when you’re in the position you want to be in, being populist or opportunist doesn’t work when it comes to taking the right decisions for the country,” he added. Abela insisted the PN takes its position based on what is deemed controversial on social media.

PM is part of misinformation campaign – Bernard Grech

The misinformation campaign is not only happening through the use of fake websites, but through the state broadcaster as well, meaning that the Prime Minister is part of this issue, Opposition and PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday. In recent weeks, a misinformation campaign was underway in Malta, where a number of media outlets had their websites replicated in order to share false stories. However, Bernard Grech said that the issue does not only lie with these fake websites, but rather it is also embedded within the tax-payer funded PBS, where the Government is dictating what it publishes and what it does not, Grech said. “A Government which dictates what someone has to listen means that he is controlling the public broadcaster and is not allowing the truth to come out. Rather, he is twisting the truth,” he said.

Covid-19 Update

A 41-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died overnight while positive for COVID. The deaths were announced by the health authorities on Sunday, whose data on Facebook shows that a total of 49 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours. A further 43 recovered. This means that there are currently 723 active COVID cases in Malta. Of these, 31 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

CDE News