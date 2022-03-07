Malta News Briefing – Monday 7 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

We accept our shortcomings, but must look forward – Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the Labour Party understands its past shortcomings, but must now look to the future. “Yes, we could have done better, and you are not to blame for the party’s past shortcomings,” he told supporters at the packed Corradino Sports Pavilion. He said in January 2020 he became party leader “to help the party learn from its mistakes.” “I wasn’t perfect, but now is the time to look to the future so we don’t lose what have achieved,” Abela said. [Maltatoday]

Abela is dangerous and indecisive – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech described PM Robert Abela as a “dangerous” leader saying he is indecisive, hides away from the truth and does not learn from past mistakes.

“Robert Abela is not only indecisive, he is also dangerous and does not learn from past mistakes. He continues to hide from the media, but does not mind splashing a journalist’s face on a billboard. This, during the same legislature in which a journalist was killed. He has learnt absolutely nothing,” Grech said. [Times of Malta]

Covid-19 Update

99 new COVID-19 cases have been reported overnight. There are currently 45 patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, with three of those inside the hospital’s intensive treatment unit.