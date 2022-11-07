Malta News Briefing – Monday 7 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Culture Minister refutes calls to resign on orchestra scandal

Reacting to calls to resign after the sexual harassment case at the Malta Orchestra, Culture minister Owen Bonnici has insisted that the institutions have functioned. In a statement the culture ministry said “completely incorrect assertions had been made by some media and Opposition spokesperson” regarding the sexual harassment scandal at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, noting that there are proceedings underway and “moreover a case has already been decided” – in reference to the perpetrator who admitted the charges and was handed a suspended sentence. Malta Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud was charged in Court on Satuday, with attempted tampering of evidence after he allegedly instructed employees to keep quiet about a sexual harassment scandal. Reports indicated that Mifsud allegedly summoned all employees to a meeting some days ago and told them that anyone found to be speaking out about the scandal would be deemed complicit. Mifsud pleaded not guilty. (Newsbook)

Road incidents make headlines again

A 26-year-old man from Żabbar was admitted to hospital after his car overturned in Żejtun. The incident happened at around 3.45pm in Triq San Anard Zejtun limits of Bulebel. Police said that the driver hit a pole and overturned hitting another two cars in the process. Earlier during the day, a man was seriously injured when his car was involved in a crash and then caught fire. The accident happened at Burmarrad Road.

COP27: Malta lays out its sustainable vision in key sectors

Reducing emissions from road transport, mobilising funds towards sustainable investments and increasing energy efficiency in buildings emerged as the three main priorities to speed up Malta’s transition towards a green economy that combats climate change. Addressing the closing of the #ClimateOn conference, the Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Enterprise Miriam Dalli reiterated government’s commitment to achieve climate targets and move towards climate neutrality. “This has been manifested once again in the government’s budget plan as investment in our families and businesses will continue to support them towards the green and just transition”, Miriam Dalli said.

