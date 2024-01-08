Malta News Briefing – Monday 8 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM makes no direct reference to Cabinet reshuffle in party activity

PM Robert Abela made no reference of his unexpected cabinet reshuffle in an activity for PL supporters on Sunday, but expressed appreciation for his colleagues, particularly highlighting Chris Fearne, Malta’s nominee for EU commissioner. He also had words of praise for his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. Abela went on to laud government’s achievements during his four years as Prime Minister. He referred to PL’s socialist roots, an increase in children’s benefits, wages and allowances. He said that while there was always room for improvement, he will never speak negatively about Malta. (Times of Malta)

PN leader brands changes as “pseudo-reshuffle”

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech defined the shifts in Ministerial responsibilities as a “preudo-reshuffle”, which was primarily attributed to Chris Fearne no longer occupying his former Cabinet position. Dr Grech expressed particular concern about the expanded Cabinet, foreseeing increased expenses and a larger cohort of trusted individuals, ultimately to be covered by the nation and its people. During an interview on NET FM, the PN Leader referenced the Vitals/Steward hospital case, highlighting how the government initially granted the hospitals at no cost to the supposed investors before subsequently allocating €400 million to these companies. (TVM)

Aaron Farrugia says he will continue his work as an MP after Ministerial demotion

Former Minister Aaron Farrugia said his work will continue as an MP, after his surprise demotion on Saturday. Farugia, who served as Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projected, wrote on his Facebook page that: “I am proud that in my good and bad, I served the country as a Minister in the best way I could, in the same way that I served my previous portfolios prior to this one.” Farrugia wished his colleagues, and particularly his successor Chris Bonett, the best of luck following his Cabinet departure. With respect to newly sworn in Transport Minister Chris Bonett, Farrugia said that he has “no doubt that he shall take on the role with the greatest competence.” (The Malta Indwependent)

