Malta News Briefing – Monday 8 November 2021

Morning Briefing

Payments to Muscat lead to calls for investigation, former PM says all work above board

Former PM Joseph Muscat was the subject of controversy on Sunday after The Times of Malta reported that he was paid thousands of euros by a firm linked to the controversial hospitals deal, Speaking on the Nationalist Party’s NET radio, PN Leader Bernard Grech said Muscat has a lot to explain and the House must demand he answers. Grech also criticised government MPs in the Labour Party’s parliamentary group for failing to condemn Konrad Mizzi for his actions towards parliament’s public accounts committee. Writing on Facebook, Muscat said that the payments were for ‘documented work’ that was carried out after his resignation from the post of PM. However, two former partners of the Pakistani lawyer behind the payments to Muscat had also raised concern about the activities of the businessman.

Surveys shows trust in leaders increased after Budget 2022

A survey carried by It-Torċa shows that PM Robert Abela registered an increase in support after the Budget. He has a trust rating of 52.5% compared to 27% for Bernard Grech. Meanwhile, MaltaToday reports that according to its latest survey, both the PN’s and Bernard Grech’s voting numbers were on an upward trajectory in the post-Budget period. Support for Labour was unchanged at 43.3% but support for the PN rose three points to 29.8%. Robert Abela’s trust rating remained unchanged at 48.9%.

Covid-19 Update

The number of new Covid-19 cases rose to 50 on Sunday as a recent upward trend continued. 11 are hospitalised while three are in intensive care. Active cases stand at 369.