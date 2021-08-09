Malta News Briefing – Monday 9 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Suicide attempt in prison leaves inmate in critical condition

Sunday afternoon brought about another terrible incident in prison after a 30-year-old inmate was hospitalised in a critical condition after an attempted suicide attempt. The prisoner is Maltese and he was found in his cell at 5.05pm, according to a statement. The prisoner was assisted by the facility’s doctors and nurses and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. The police are investigating and an inquiry is being held, the prisons said.

The Home Affairs Ministry said it will be immediately setting up an inquiry board to evaluate internal procedures at the prisons.

Two unvaccinated people die of Covid-19

Two people have died while positive for Covid-19, health authorities said on Sunday – taking the total number of deaths registered in the country as a result of the pandemic up to 426. The two were a 77-year-old male and a 63-year-old female, who both passed away at Mater Dei Hospital while positive for the virus. 59 new cases were registered on Sunday, with 170 new recoveries taking the total number of active cases below the 1,000 mark for the first time since 14 July. The number of active cases now stands at 945.

86% of adults vaccinated – PM Abela

PM Robert Abela said that the country was able to continue to relax social restictions as 86% of the adult population are vaccinated against the pandemic, and whilst stressing this is one of the most advanced rates worldwide, noted how the situation in hospitals has remained stable. The Labour leader said that the economy was showing signs of working well, noting how this was also a result of government initiatives such ax tax credits. Economic aid to businesses, he said, has started to shift from support to incentives so that they can grow and help the economy grow with them. He promised a “strong” budget without any new or increased taxes which will continue to sustain those who need to be supported.

Moody’s rating evidence of grey-listing impact – Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech argued on Sunda that Moody’s Credit Agency negative result was saddening and evidence that the country will suffer the consequences of the fact that Malta has been placed on the FATF grey list. The Nationalist Leader said the country has been placed on the FATF grey list as the Government is not understanding the damage it has caused. He insisted that the fact that Justice Minister remained in his post after close ties with Yorgen Fenech were revealed was harming the country’s reputation.