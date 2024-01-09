Malta News Briefing – Monday 9 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Emissions legislation was rushed – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted that specific European Union laws like the Fit for 55 and the Mobility Package were swiftly put into effect without undergoing a thorough impact assessment. Abela made these remarks while engaging in discussions with Enrico Letta, the rapporteur for the EU and the future of the Single Market. With regards, to state aid, Abela said that this remains crucial with regard to transport, digital connectivity and energy, along with, “the respect for national competence when it comes to taxation policy.” (Maltatoday)

Malta makes it among Top 10 Guardian culture destinations

Malta has secured a spot in The Guardian’s top 10 European culture destinations for 2024, as its inaugural art biennale emerges as one of the key cultural happenings to watch out for this year. This event joins the ranks alongside Copenhagen’s revamped Carlsberg district and Bodø, Norway, as the first Arctic Circle capital of culture. Described by The Guardian as having “already made waves in the art world,” Malta’s biennale has drawn in over 2,500 artist submissions from 75 different countries. With the theme of “White Sea Olive Groves,” the artworks showcased will delve into the contemporary Maltese and Mediterranean identities, running from March 11 to the conclusion of May. (Times of Malta)

Aaron Farrugia’s removal not related to performance – PM

PM Robert Abela insisted that Aaron Farrugia’s removal from the Cabinet was part of a rejuvenation process and not linked to performance issues. Farrugia was the sole minister dismissed during Saturday’s reshuffle, which involved a reassignment of duties among ministers and the appointment of three new parliamentary secretaries. Addressing the media, the Prime Minister argued that the reshuffling of portfolios should not be interpreted as a reflection of inadequate performance or the emergence of any specific concerns. Instead, he underscored the necessity for Prime Ministers to periodically introduce these changes to prevent stagnation, contrasting this need with what he perceived as a lack of renewal within the Opposition. (The Malta Independent)

