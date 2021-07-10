Malta News Briefing – Saturday 10 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Only vaccinated travelers to be allowed from next week

After a strong surge in new coronavirus cases this week, attributed mostly to non-vaccinated young people from abroad, Government has moved to require all travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination. At the same time, all English language schools have been shut down, Health Miniter Chris Fearne.

A vaccine certificate will be required as from next week, while children have to present a recent negative swab test. “We will be the first country in Europe to take this step,” he said. “We are not changing other parts of our [reopening] plan for now, but we will do so if the science suggests we should do so”, Fearne said.

Children accompanying their parents will have to present a recent negative PCR test to be allowed in. Unaccompanied children will not be allowed into the country.

Fearne said the increase in Covid-19 cases is not restricted to Malta. “It is a phenomenon we are witnessing in this country is that the vast majority – around 90% of positive cases – are unvaccinated people. This confirms that those who are not vaccinated are at risk of contracting Covid-19.”

88% of business think grey-listing will leave negative impact

The results of a survey carried out by the Malta Employers’ Association into the perceptions of businesses about the grey listing reveal that 88% of respondents believe that the FATF Grey listing will leave a negative impact on the Maltese economy, with 64% anticipating strong repercussions.

71% anticipate that the grey listing will affect their business directly. The results show that 63% of respondents reported that the grey listing will be affecting them within the coming 6 months. The degree of uncertainty is uneven among sectors, with companies in financial services, igaming and other services expecting stronger repercussions than manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and tourism. Businesses are also concerned about rising compliance costs, with some companies having resorted to employing additional personnel to deal with the bureaucracy of added compliance.

Covid-19 Update

New coronavirus cases have continued their upward surge after 96 new cases were reported on Friday. With only 3 persons recovering, the number of active cases now stands at 252. 2,903 swabs were taken the day before.

