Malta News Briefing – Saturday 11 February 2023

Morning Briefing

Person reportedly falls in sea, search to continue this morning

The search for a person who fell into the sea in Valletta on Friday has been suspended due to poor visibility and weather conditions. Earlier on Friday, the Armed Forces of Malta were searching the sea near Fort St Elmo after a person allegedly fell into the sea. The search will resume this morning. (Newsbook)

Malta records wettest February day

Malta had its wettest February day on record after Storm Helios hit on Thursday, the Met Office has said.

Data from the national weather service shows that 140.4mm of rainfall was measured at its Luqa station. It beat the previous record of 123.7mm on 19 February 1938. The weather is expected to improve from today, with the wind decreasing to moderate speed, with little to no rain. (Times of Malta)

Malta-UK sign cooperation pact

Malta and the UK signed a cooperation pact coverng numerous industries and vowed to keep advancing their “great centuries-old ties.” Foreign policy, security, defence, public administration, the rule of law, trade, investment, research and innovation, energy, climate change, sustainability, education, health, and culture are all areas in which the two nations will work together. The agreement marked the conclusion of a formal visit by the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, and Development, James Cleverly. (Maltatoday)

