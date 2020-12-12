Malta News Briefing – Saturday 12 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court holds NetEnt redundancies

NetEnt has been stopped from implementing its redundancy plan, after uphoding an injunction requested by the General Workers Union.

The Union had filed the request after NetEnt announced the laying off of arround 300 workers. The plan appeared to be related to a €2 billion takeover by Evolution Gaming Group.

That unexpected move had prompted the Union to register an industrial dispute with both gaming companies, claiming that they were breaching the law on collective redundancies.

The union complained that NetEnt had failed to notify and consult it in terms of European and local law protecting employment in a collective redundancy scenario. It also charged the company and its new owner Evolution Gaming with a wholesale breach of EU transfer of undertakings rules.

18 days for anti-Covid approval

EU Regulators are expected to approve the anti-Covid vaccine within the next 18 days. At the end of the Brussels EU Summit, Prime Minister Robert Abela, speaking on the national broadcaster, expressed his satisfaction for this process which he said is important for the country to return to normality. During the same Summit, important agreement was achieved on climate change and the EU Budget for the coming seven years with the PM saying that once more Malta has shown its value at European level by being a catalyst for the conclusions achieved.

Commenting to TVM, the PM said the vaccine is expected to be approved over the next 18 days. He said this is a light in an epoch of darkness and after discussions on the date, the important one was fixed as being 29th December, after which the rollout of the vaccine will commence.

Malta has registered 96 new coronavirus cases on Friday, while 87 recovered. The infections were detected after the health authorities carried out 2840 swab tests. 1879 cases remain active. In her weekly press conference, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that the figures show the number of new cases are decreasing, with a seven-day moving average of 98.

CBM revises growth projections downwards

In view of current developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Bank of Malta has revised its growth projections for Malta downwards. In a study published today, the Bank said that it expects Malta’s gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 7.5% this year, and subsequently to grow by 5.9% in 2021, by 4.4% in 2022, and by 4.2% in 2023.

The downward revision of the Bank’s forecasts reflects the re-introduction of containment measures and renewed signs of deterioration in business sentiment, which are expected to dampen the global economic recovery in the near term. Nonetheless, the Bank expects 2019 GDP levels to be re-attained and exceeded in 2022, conditional on the successful rollout of a vaccine in 2021.

