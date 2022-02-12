Malta News Briefing – Saturday 12 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Brieifng

Man caught trying to smuggle six-digit sum of cash in Italy

A 47-year-old Maltese man has been caught allegedly trying to smuggle more than €115,000 into Italy, according to the Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial police. The find was made in the port of Catania just after he had driven off the ferry. The man reportedly said he had started acting suspiciously, giving contradictory answers and appearing uneasy. This led officials to conduct a thorough search of his vehicle. [Times of Malta]

PN says Govt shifting greylisting blame on business

The Nationalist Party said that the government is shifting the burden of Malta’s FATF greylisting onto businesses, importers, self-employed, professionals in the financial sector and consumers. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, spokesperson Peter Agius said hundreds contacted the Opposition to complain about excessive levels of scrutiny and bureaucracy they are dealing with. “Malta’s greylisting is the result of the incompetence and corruption of the Labour Government. Maltese businesses expect to be at least informed of the plans for a way out from this grey listing and expect to be assisted rather than have extra burdens placed on them. The PN is listening to all those affected. The government is making a huge mistake in acting alone while placing all burdens and consequences on the Maltese businesses,” Agius said.

Covid-19 Update: 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported, as three men died while positive with the virus, health authorities said. 209 patients have recovered, with active cases declining to 1,872, five of whom in ITU.