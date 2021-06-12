Malta News Briefing – Saturday 12 June 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that seated mass events can resume for fully vaccinated persons from July 5. Attendance will be limited to 100 people at first and expected to increase to 200 over the following weeks.

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 0.2 per cent while the seven-day average of new cases fell to three a day.

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the Covid-19 situation in Malta is now under control but warned that the pandemic is still raging in most countries and appealed for caution by the public.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party is developing a new tax system that supports local businesses. His comments came during a visit to a furniture factory in Bulebel.

The Independent says that a police investigation into a murder led to an arrest of a suspect. The 25-year-old man tried to flee through the roof of his residence when officers called at his house hours after the victim was discovered with three chest stabbings.

L-Orizzont reports on a murder case in Marsa on Thursday night. The police were alerted to a man lying in a pool of blood who was then rushed to Mater Dei hospital but was certified dead sometime later.

In-Nazzjon says that the victim and the suspected aggressor in a murder in Marsa were identified by the police. The two men, both from Ghana, were involved in a fight over money owed.

The Times quotes a report by the National Statistics Office showing that the average gross annual salary among women is €3,000 lower than among men. The gap narrows down to less than €900 in Gozo.

Morning Briefing

Return of mass events from July 5: Government has announced the return of seated mass events from July 5 for fully vaccinated persons. 100 people will be allowed, with the number set to double within a month. Events can be held both indoors and outdoors but must be held in enclosed areas that allow a level of control.

Migration needs a European solution: “Migration is a European reality. Thus, it needs a European solution”, insisted Parliamentary Secretary Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi addresses at the MED7 conference in Athens. Zrinzo Azzopardi emphasised the importance of dialogue between Mediterranean countries which form part of the European Union, so that common challenges are addressed jointly. This was stated during a meeting between MED7 ministers, an alliance between 7 countries all of which form part of the European Union.

During this meeting, the Southern European countries discussed various matters, amongst which there were challenges related to our sea and Mediterranean coastal waters, freedom of movement in relation to COVID-19, and the importance of social rights together with the green economy and digital transition especially in light of the upcoming plans for the recovery and resilience of member states.

HSBC announces redundancy plans: HSBC Malta will be shedding employees through two voluntary redundancy schemes, aimed to “create a leaner working model” that will impact “limited” areas in the bank. The Bank said that it will be improving its operational structure, without specifying the areas to be impacted.

“The bank aims to create a leaner working model that is externally-focused and performance-led, building and investing in a bank that is fit for the future and which is centred around customers. This strategic initiative relates primarily to the transformation and automation of certain areas within the bank, and also to a planned transfer of a number of employees and activities to a local service provider”, the Bank said.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported two new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while five patients recovered. Active cases now stand at 68. 1,817 swab tests were carried out the day before.

CDE News