Malta News Briefing – Saturday 13 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Extra-curric, not schools, the main problem: Charmaine Gauci

Prof Charmaine Gauci revealed that during the past week the largest cluster was from households, with 358 new cases.

She noted that there were just 20 cases in schools, as most cases affecting children were related to attendance at football nursersies.

“Since the start of school, the clusters were very small, never more than 10 and we have not had to close down a school because it has not spread. The biggest problem is extra curricular activities”, she explained during her weekly briefing.

50,000 vaccines by tomorrow – Fearne

Deputy PM and Health Minister Chris Fearne said that by tomorrow, health officials will have administered 50,000 vaccines against the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Fearne said that this will put Malta two weeks ahead of its original plan.

Speaking on the national broadcaster on Friday evening, Minister Fearne also revealed that from next month, Malta is expected to have the fourth vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. He explained that Malta is expected to have 250,000 doses of this vaccine and that people being inoculated by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only need one dose not two.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities have reported 164 new cases of coronavirus in Malta, with an almost equal number, 165, of recoveries. The number of active cases stands at 2,398. 2,873 swab tests were carried out yesterday.

Authorities also reported two further fatalities, a man and a woman aged 84 and 82 respectively. The death tally has now reached 288.

46,344 vaccination doses were given until yesterday.

FDI increases in first half of 2020

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows in was estimated to be €1.7 billion during the first six months of 2020, according to NSO data published today. This shows an increase of €72.4 million over the corresponding period in 2019.

Financial and insurance activities continued to provide the lion’s share of FDI with 89.4%.

In June 2020, the stock position of FDI in Malta amounted to €191.4 billion, an increase of €8.0 billion over the corresponding month of 2019.

CDE News

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...