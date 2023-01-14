Malta News Briefing – Saturday 14 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three former PN Ministers get Shadow portfolio

Three former PN stalwarts were brought back in the Opposition’s Shadow Cabinet after having being removed in a controversial reshuffle last year. Mario de Marco will be shadowing tourism, Chris Said has been made the spokesperson for quality of life while Carm Mifsud Bonnici was handed the constitutional reform portfolio. All PN MPs have been handed a portfolio. Albert Buttigieg, who was elected recently through a by-election has been appointed spokesperson for a better standard of living with a commitment against cost of living. (Times of Malta)

Ride-sharing company to shutdown operations

Cool, Malta’s first ridesharing company, has announced that it will be ceasing operations as of 27 January, citing that such services are not feasible without government support. The company, had sought join multiple passengers traveling to similar destinations in the same vehicle, offering a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and traffic-reducing alternative to single occupancy transportation. The company, of which Debono Group is a major shareholder lamented that its services will not be feasable without government policy incentives. (Maltatoday)

Stickers, not fines for wrong garbage bags

Residents who are not presenting the proper refuse bag under the new system introduced at the beginning of the new year will have stickers plastered on the wrong bags instead of being fined. Speaking on the national broadcaster, the Director General of the Cleansing Division, Ramon Deguara, said that this is part of an educational campaign being carried out by officials from four divisions to ensure that all will follow the new schedule.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first