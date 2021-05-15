Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Denmark places Malta on safe travel list

After the disappointment of being left out from the UK green list, Malta has become the first country to be placed on Denmark’s yellow list for travel category, meaning Danish tourists can visit Malta, with no quarantine or isolation requirement as they get back home.

So far, Denmark advises against non-essential travel to all other countries.

Denmark was the second country after Germany to remove Malta from the list of countries considered at risk. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo welcomed the news saying it was the fruit of a strong vaccination rollout complimented with restrictive measures aimed at being eased in a gradual manner was “the main ingredients behind this sterling news.

PL wants mature discussion on abortion

The Labour Party said that the Prime Minister had already expressed his clear opinion on the issue, this being against the legalisation of abortion.

It added that the discussion on the motion presented by Opposition MP Marlene Farrugia on Wednesday on a sensitive subject like abortion should take place in society in a mature and free manner, rather than being stifled in a motion like this one.

It was pointed out in a statement at the end of a meeting of the Labour Parliamentary Group that the discussion should not be monopolised by the political parties in Parliament, but rather, should be based on honesty, respect towards different opinions, lacking in sensationalism or condemnation and against the stigma.

Covid-19 Update

Only one person tested positive for COVID during the past 24 hours. The last time this reported was in the month of July, last year. This case was identified through 2,017 tests. With ten people recovering, the active case tally has now gone down to 180. No new deaths were reported.

