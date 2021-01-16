Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Governance, digitalisation and environmental awareness key to prosperity -PM Abela

Governance at key of economic success said that good governance was a crucial element of Malta’s economic success and insisted that his government’s efforts to improve governance would not stop once the Moneyval assessment has been concluded. He highlighted how recent reforms of the judiciary, police force and regulatory agencies were all essential to ensure Malta was ready to face the challenges ahead.

The PM was addressing a business event which discussed Malta’s post-pandemic recovery. Abela argued that the country’s best economic opportunity was by being more digital and environmentally aware. He revealed that H Malta Enterprise approved a total of 190 project investments, both foreign and local over the last year, creating around 1,900 employment opportunities; “24% of which are start-ups who felt confident enough to open a business during a pandemic.”

Addressing the same event, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the government was doing its utmost to ensure that the interests of Maltese and Gozitan families were safeguarded in the coming months and years. He argued that contrary to other European countries, unemployment levels remained stable and the government was not seeking to increase public revenues by raising taxes.

“Thus, in such a difficult time, this government has the flexibility to be able to manoeuvre and bear this burden”, Caruana said.

10 year plan for the Economy – Silvio Schembri

The Minister for the Economy, Silvio Schembri, said that the Government would be presenting a new economic plan for the next 10 years.

Schembri said that this plan would serve for the country to know what new skills the workers of tomorrow need while looking at new economic niches to diversify the economy.

He added that the forecast at the beginning of the pandemic was that 50,000 people would end up unemployed. He expressed the view that the pandemic had confirmed that Malta has a resilient and strong economy which included measures such as the Covid wage supplement for private sector employees.

Vaccination process to accelerate – Gauci

Vaccination numbers are rising rapidly, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci announced on Friday, indicating that 9,496 jabs were given until yesterday. She said that by Monday, more than 13,200 doses would have been administered, which would be equivalent to 2.57% of the population.

In her weekly briefing, Gauci explained that that the country’s vaccination strategy focused on those in clinical settings and those who most at risk.

Senior citizens in homes for the elderly are currently being vaccinated, while those aged over 85 who live in the community started receiving vaccinations on Thursday. However, The Times of Malta reported on Friday afternoon that a number of senior citizens were left to wait outside health centres for a long time, with complaints about delays, no-shows and poor organisation at health centres.

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered 193 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with an additional 143 patients recovering. The new cases were detected from 3,602 swab tests.

One further patient died at Mater Dei Hospital earlier on Friday. Malta currently has 2,643 COVID-19 patients. 151 patients are currently hospitalised, 16 of them in intensive care.

