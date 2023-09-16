Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

FMS CEO Carmen Ciantar cleared of bribery allegations

Carmen Ciantar has received notification that the police have completed their inquiry into the bribery accusations against her, and no basis for criminal prosecution has been found.

Last May, the CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services voluntarily stepped aside from her position following allegations of bribery reported by a Pakistani news portal. These allegations involved purported bribes from a company associated with Vitals Global Healthcare. However, Ciantar revoked her self-imposed suspension in July. She vehemently denied the accusations and declared her intent to utilize all legal avenues to protect her reputation and integrity. (Maltatoday)

PM launches Gozo regional strategy

Prime Minister Robert Abela officially launched the Gozo Regional Development Strategy for the upcoming decade, outlining an ambitious goal of Gozo achieving carbon neutrality. Addressing the audience in Rabat, Gozo, Dr. Abela underscored the government’s track record in fulfilling its commitments, emphasizing its credibility and the privilege of presenting the Gozo strategy. Dr. Abela highlighted that this regional strategy for Gozo is unique as it was developed by Gozitans themselves. He pointed out that the strategy strikes a balance between social considerations and sustainability while addressing the specific needs of Gozo. The Prime Minister also noted that the strategy’s principles would be implemented starting from the next budget, and the government is committed to conducting surveys within villages. He stressed the importance of achieving economic success while preserving the unique Gozitan identity. (TVM)

Murdered man was involved in plot to kidnap Victoria Beckham

During a court hearing on Friday, it was revealed that the man who was fatally stabbed in Paceville last year had a prior conviction for murder and had also been implicated in an alleged plot to kidnap Victoria Beckham. Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the hearing as the defence presented their bail arguments while the compilation of evidence against Ilie Constantin, Ionut Iulian Tanase, and Dan-Andrei Tanase continued on Friday afternoon. These three individuals are facing charges related to the murder of Josef Rivas, a suspected member of a Romanian organized crime group, who lost his life after being stabbed in Paceville on December 5, 2022. (Times of Malta)

